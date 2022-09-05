comscore Kai ‘Opua, Kailua double up at Queen Lili‘uokalani Race | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Kai ‘Opua, Kailua double up at Queen Lili‘uokalani Race

  • By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  • KYLE GALDEIRA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The Queen Lili‘uokalani men’s double-hull canoe race got underway Sunday morning in Kona’s Kailua Bay.

    KYLE GALDEIRA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    The Queen Lili‘uokalani men’s double-hull canoe race got underway Sunday morning in Kona’s Kailua Bay.

Boy Chun Fook cherishes time spent back home in Hawaii, especially when it means competing in local waters. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Sept. 4, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio - Sept. 5, 2022

Scroll Up