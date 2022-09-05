Kai ‘Opua, Kailua double up at Queen Lili‘uokalani Race

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

KONA ­>> Boy Chun Fook cherishes time spent back home in Hawaii, especially when it means competing in local waters.

The Ewa Beach native relocated to the continent in 1989, making his way to Salt Lake City, Utah, before eventually calling the suburbs of Seattle home. He began paddling in the Pacific Northwest nearly 30 years ago and helped launch Kikaha O Ke Kai Canoe Club in 1996 in Federal Way, Wash.

Chun Fook was part of Kikaha O Ke Kai’s 12-man crew in Sunday’s Queen Lili‘uokalani Outrigger Double-Hull Canoe Race amid humid conditions and stiff breezes in Kona. Paddlers completed a five-mile loop that started and finished at Kailua Pier after extending parallel to shore in Kailua Bay.

“I love it over here, when you get one Hawaiian trying to get all our paddlers to come here, it’s awesome,” Chun Fook said. “I give them all the scoops, show them the ropes and explain the importance of respecting the culture and the land. When you do that, you get good results.”

Kikaha O Ke Kai notched second place in the 60-year-old division, finishing in 30 minutes, 34 seconds. Kailua Canoe Club won the division in 27:37, while Keauhou Warriors from Hawaii Island finished third (31:37).

The warm, deep blue waters of Kona were a welcomed departure from the chilly Foss Waterway in Tacoma where Kikaha O Ke Kai practices.

“It was a little bumpy out there, but this double-hull race is a battle. Anytime I can get in this kind of ocean, I’m here!” Chun Fook said.

Host club Kai ‘Opua won the men’s overall double-hull race title, using a brisk 11.92 mph pace to cross the line in 25 minutes and 9 seconds. The blue-and-white clad paddlers held off Keoua Honaunau (25:47) and Alapa Kaneohe (27:26).

On Saturday, Kai ‘Opua’s men also claimed gold in the koa division of the Queen Lili‘uokalani Canoe Race, an 18-mile trek from Kealakekua Bay along the coastline to Kailua Bay.

“It feels great, and this is our third year in a row winning the men’s double-hull race, so it shows the strength of our men’s program,” said Palani Greenwell, who paddled in the winning canoes Saturday and Sunday. “There are a lot of clubs that can put together a crew of six, but not a lot that can bring together 12 paddlers who blend well and trust each other to get out there and push. The boat moves faster with so much more weight, so you need to maintain a higher stroke rate and it really wears you out maintaining that hull speed.”

Kailua Canoe Club claimed gold in the overall women’s double-hull competition with its crew of 12 paddlers from the club’s 40- and 50-year-old ranks. Kailua, which practices in Kailua Bay on Oahu, crossed the line in 31 minutes, 42 seconds to best Paddlesports Racing Canoe Club United Kingdom Ladies (32:34) and Kawaihae Canoe Club (32:57).

“The start was a bit crazy as all the canoes veered together, but we pulled away and were several boat lengths ahead at the turn,” said Kailua steerswoman Barb VanDerKamp. “Today was choppy, so it was a lot rougher than Saturday, and the double hull is a whole different animal. We made it work with these super strong ladies!”

It was the first running of the popular event since 2019 following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the first Queen Lili‘uokalani Race in a few years, so it was special and really a lot of fun to be back,” VanDerKamp said.

—

Queen Liliuokalani Long Distance Canoe Race

Sunday

At Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

Men’s Division Results

OC1 14-17

1. Ali’i Youderian 0:29:38; 2. Jaemon Foti 0:31:15; 3. Jun Balanga 0:31:23; 4. Kaden Lund 0:32:56; 5. Essian Ramirey 0:34:58; 6. Meyer Patrick 0:36:29; 7. Baba Makaimolai 0:47:45

OC1 18-39

1. Avan Becerra 0:28:09; 2. Kevin Tahiti 0:28:33; 3. Koko Tahiti 0:29:29; 4. Teena Taoahere 0:29:46; 5. Jacob Roberts 0:31:36; 6. Joram Law 0:33:12; 7. Bucin Teihoarii 0:33:35; 8. Nick Shand 0:33:53; 9. Kaniela Fernandez 0:37:01; 10. Joshua Poelzing 0:40:20; 11. Efrain Becerra 0:49:35

OC1 40-49

1. Paddling For Hope 0:32:12; 2. Joel Noa 0:32:30; 3. Sean Arellano 0:33:37; 4. Mel Ah Lo 0:33:55

OC1 50-59

1. Eddie Haywood 0:30:53; 2. Troy Parker Bailey 0:31:24; 3. Lois Hodges 0:38:33

OC1 60-69

1. Lex (Alexander) Raas 0:32:35; 2. David Seghorn 0:33:41; 3. Randy Ring 0:34:20; 4. Erik Sydow 0:38:41; 5. Rusty Herbert 0:48:10; 6. Michael Yu 0:57:56

OC1 Rudderless

1. Daniel Chun 0:29:42; 2. Kaina Makua 0:35:05; 3. Keali’imalu Ka’awa 0:40:23; 4. Keanu Niau 0:42:18

OC2 Open 18+; 1. Fierman And Handley 0:28:56; 2. Dylan Lacy 0:29:07; 3. Kanuha And Greenwell 0:29:44; 4. Sellars And Meheula 0:31:50; 5. Sherise Kana’e-Kane 0:32:11; 6. Tetuanuitefarerii And Teena 0:32:34

OC2 50+

1. Elliott And Jeffries 0:30:39; 2. Viluan And Yamamoto 0:30:56; 3. Johnny Mack Mccandless 0:31:00; 4. Steve Prestia 0:34:32

DH 18+

1. Kai Opua CC 0:25:09; 2. Keoua Honaunau CC 0:25:47; 3. Alapa Kaneohe 0:27:26; 4. Lokahi/ Lanikai Juniors 0:28:17; 5. PRCC Uk Men 0:28:45

DH 40+

1. Kihei CC 0:27:53; 2. The Lakes Outrigger CCC 0:30:18

DH 50+

1. Hulakai 0:26:14; 2. Aussie Naka’s 55’S 0:32:21

DH 60+

1. Kailua Ccdh60 0:27:37; 2. Kikaha O Ke Kai 0:30:34; 3. Keauhou Warriors 0:31:27

OC6 14

1. Kai Opua CC 0:31:36; 2. Na Wa’a Hanakahi CC 0:33:38

OC6 15

1. Kai Opua CC :29:18; 2. Lokahi CC 0:32:08

OC6 16

1. Riverspirit 0:32:48

OC6 18

1. Kai Opua CC 0:26:50; 2. Lanikai CC Junior Boys 0:27:18; 3. Lokahi CC 0:28:34; 4. Riverspirit 0:31:19; 5. Puna CC 0:33:07

Women’s Division Results

OC1 18-39

1. Ashley Lincoln 0:36:11; 2. Kanoe Ah Lo 0:36:51; 3. Amy Cook 0:37:32; 4. Crystal Martinez 0:41:24

OC1 40-49

1. Caroline Evans 0:40:37; 2. Lola Ito 0:49:59

OC1 60-69

1. Sam Martin 0:40:38; 2. Suzette Gurtler 0:42:44; 3. Lois Hodges 0:43:07; 4. Sharon Taylor 0:48:13; 5. Theresa Owens 0:48:15

OC1 Rudderless

1. Kahiau Makua 0:40:04; 2. Tita Makua 0:41:12; 3. Awhina Laybourn 0:43:53

OC2 Open 18+

1. Jennifer/Kapua Hisey/Sawyer 0:36:32

OC2 50+

1. Dermer And Mickievic 0:47:26

DH 18+

1. Kailua CC Open 0:31:42; 2. Prcc Uk Ladies 0:32:34; 3. Kawaihae CC 0:32:57; 4. Alaa Wai Moon Jellies 0:33:45; 5. Oceanside Outrigger 0:33:53; 6. Kamehameha CC – Hilo 0:33:56; 7. Keoua Honaunau CC 0:34:52; 8. Kaneohe Ladies 0:35:05; 9. 408 – Hanalei CC 0:35:42; 10. Pahe’e Wikiwiki- Keauhou CC 0:37:45; 11. Lokahi Junior Girls 0:39:33

DH 40+

1. Kihei CC 0:32:22; 2. Hocvs Renegade Wa’ahine 0:34:36; 3. Outrigger Santa Cruz 0:35:03; 4. Kaneohe O Ladies 0:35:59; 5. Kawaihae CC 0:36:06; 6. Hanohano 0:36:26; 7. Team Arizona 0:36:46; 8. Aust Double Trouble 0:37:16

DH 50+

1. Hinemoana Aotearoa-Hawaii 0:34:31

DH 60+

1. Kailua CC 0:32:52; 2. Waikoloa CC 0:38:25

OC6 14

1. Na Wa’a Hanakahi CC 0:36:11; 2. Kai Opua Canoe 0:38:26

OC6 15

1. Lokahi CC 0:37:36; 2. Puna CC 0:37:58

OC6 18

1. Kilohana CC 0:34:35; 2. Riverspirit 0:37:27; 3. Lokahi CC 0:37:39

Mixed Division Results

OC2 Mixed Open

1. Shaydon Moises 0:30:15; 2. Davis And Theobald 0:30:42; 3. Mark Grant 0:32:50; 4. Akaka And Akaka 0:36:08; 5. Jax Skvarla 0:47:30

OC2 Mixed 40+

1. Marjorie Kahookele Pea 0:30:55; 2. Manu And Manu 0:31:33; 3. David Woodman 0:31:41; 4. Barbara Prestia 0:34:03; 5. Alex Siqueiros 0:34:28; 6. Oye And Oye 0:34:38

DH Mixed Open

1. Homesteady 0:26:35; 2. Keoua Honaunau CC 0:27:54; 3. Kamehameha CC 0:28:17; 4. Waikoloa CC 0:28:59; 5. Ocuk 0:29:00; 6. Lady Esther CC 0:29:25; 7. PRCC Uk Mixed #1 0:29:37; 8. Kai Opua 0:29:50; 9. Pacific Gangsters 0:30:11; 10. Hapatunity 0:30:16; 11. Hawaiian Outrigger Voyaging 0:30:18; 12. PRCC Uk Mixed #2 0:31:27; 13. Mana Outrigging Melbourne 0:31:51; 14. Waimanalo Blenders 0:32:08; 15. Hood River Outrigger CC 0:32:35

DH Mixed 40+

1. Healani CC 0:27:34; 2. Kailua CC 0:28:13; 3. Kawaihae CC Mix 40 0:29:10; 4. Keaukaha CC 0:29:49; 5. Hui Nalu CC 0:30:11; 6. Long Beach Kahakai 0:30:58; 7. Ozzie Hammerheads 0:31:14; 8. Kihei CC 0:31:21; 9. Haunani Outrigger Club 0:31:42; 10. The Lakes Outrigger CC 0:32:30; 11. Tamalpais Outrigger CC 0:33:45; 12. Na Wa’a Hanakahi CC 0:34:03; 13. Hui Lokahi O Ke Kai 0:35:54; 14. Keauhou CC 0:36:08; 15. Ncoca – Strong At Sea 0:36:15; 16. Robert Unkrich Team 0:38:40

OC6 14-18 Mx