Sjarif Goldstein: ‘Iolani alum Shane Sasaki making major breakthrough in minors

  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.
  • COURTESY JASON KEMPF / CHARLESTON RIVERDOGS Shane Sasaki has not slowed down in September.

  • COURTESY JASON KEMPF / CHARLESTON RIVERDOGS With his hot August, Shane Sasaki, the Charleston RiverDogs center fielder and leadoff hitter, lifted his average to a league-best .329 and is almost assured a batting title in the Single-A Carolina League.

How hot was Sasaki last month? The Charleston RiverDogs center fielder and leadoff hitter won back-to-back league player of the week awards as he hit .356 for the month Read more

