VIDEO: Gov. David Ige announces state tax refunds for fiscal 2021

Gov. David Ige is holding a press conference to announce and provide details about this year’s state tax refund distribution schedule.

According to Director of Taxation Isaac Choy, the state estimates $295.2 million in refunds will be going out to Hawaii residents.

Individuals earning less than $100,000 a year or couples earning less than $200,000 a year will receive $300 each. Those earning more than $100,000 a year or couples earning more than $200,000 a year will receive a refund of $100.

Some 537,250 filers are slated to receive $300, while 64,382 will receive $100 refunds, Choy said.

Refunds will be going out to taxpayers who filed returns by July 31. Refunds filed after July 31 will be issued up to 10 weeks after acceptance by the state Department of Taxation.

Eligible taxpayers must file by Dec. 31 to qualify for the refund.

More than 304,000 people requested a direct deposit for their 2021 tax filing, while roughly 290,000 opted for paper checks, Choy said.

