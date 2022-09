Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

An engineering study for Oahu’s red-light camera ticketing program has been plagued by delays. It’s unfortunate that the latest cause is vandalism. Read more

An engineering study for Oahu’s red-light camera ticketing program has been plagued by delays. It’s unfortunate that the latest cause is vandalism.

At the intersection of School and Kalihi streets, someone, for reasons unknown, climbed a utility pole and damaged equipment needed for the study.

Originally, the traffic hot-spots study was to be completed and posted in March, with warnings issued 30 days after that, and citations 30 days after that. Now it looks like the system will be ticketing red-light scofflaws perhaps sometime in November — barring further delays, of course.