A pasta-salad hybrid

Kale packs a superfood-level nutritional punch, and many of us eat it mainly because it’s good for us, not so much for love of the taste or texture.

Kale comes from the family of veggies known as hearty — or hardy— greens, but for some people, they’re just hard, tough and grassy.

Yes, these dark and sturdy greens may be more palatable when cooked, but they’re also good eaten fresh, when their nutritional benefits are maximized. You just need to rough them up a bit. Use the same technique employed to make lomi salmon — basically an aggressive massage of the greens to soften them.

This dish is a cross between a salad and a pasta dish, using a prepared dressing to make things easier. It’s a very flexible formula: sub out the cucumber and tomato for whatever salad veggies you like, sub out the spaghetti for the pasta you like, sub out the sesame for the dressing you like. Leave out the noodles entirely if you’re eating lowcarb. Make your own adventure.

You could even sprinkle on nuts, beans or tofu to add protein.

Lomi Kale Noodles

Ingredients:

• 8 cups thinly sliced kale

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1/2 cup thinly sliced shallots or onions

• 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves (or substitute cilantro, parsley, mint or dill)

• 1/2 pound dry spaghetti noodles

• 4 cups thinly sliced romaine lettuce leaves

• 1 small cucumber, sliced

• 1 small tomato, sliced

• 1/2 cup creamy sesame dressing (such as Kewpie brand)

• Sliced green onion, for garnish

Directions:

Place kale in large bowl and drizzle with oil. Crush kale by hand, working in the oil and softening the leaves. Add shallots and basil; toss.

Let salad sit while cooking noodles (follow directions on package). Drain, then rinse in cool water and drain again.

Add romaine, cucumber and tomato to bowl with kale. Drizzle with dressing and toss lightly. Add noodles and toss until coated with dressing. Garnish with green onion.

Serves 4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including added proteins): 330 calories, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol,100 mg sodium, 54 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 11 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

