One brand, three foodie concepts
- By Nadine Kam
-
Today
- Updated 2:56 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Delightfully refreshing Chicken broth is the base for Jinya Ramen Bar’s Yuzu Shio Delight ($18.80)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Grilled lamb chops ($28) with gochujang sauce at Robata Jinya
-
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Ebi tempura ($10) at LBD
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree