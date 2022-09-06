Stocked with goodies

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

You can find all ube-related desserts at UBAE Hawaii — the store, located in City Square Shopping Center, is an acronym for “ube before anything else” and features treats like cheesecakes, tarts and crinkle cookies with that distinctive purple hue.

But did you know the biz also has a food truck, known as UBAE goodie wagon?

“It’s a 1971 Chevy P10,” says Jeremy Jataas, co-owner of UBAE. “We’ve had it for a few years now, but we only recently started taking it out. Currently, we only do special events like birthdays and graduation parties. The best way to contact us for this is email (info@ubaehawaii.com). “Our truck is small,” he adds. “The P10 is the smallest size for these box trucks. Our truck was the actual idea for UBAE — we didn’t even think about doing a storefront. It was just supposed to be the truck that we could drive around and sell our products. But, the opportunity came up for us to open a brick and mortar, and we couldn’t let it pass. So, the truck sat on the back burner while we got the business set up. Eventually, we were able to get this food truck out. We don’t bake or cook out of it, but it’s just to get our name out there and people’s heads turning.”

It’s hard to miss the UBAE “goodie wagon” with its deep purple color. At special events, the truck offers some of the business’s signature treats like ube cheesecakes and ube crinkle cookies.

“We actually started our company with the ube cheesecakes,” Jataas says. “We used to sell them cupcake-style, but then switched to these 4-ounce tin cups. We have a graham cracker crust on the bottom with creamy ube cheesecake filling. Our crinkle cookies are coated with powdered sugar. They’re super simple, but really tasty. We wholesale these cookies; you can find them at 7-Eleven Hawaii, NEX and other grocery stores.”

Ube tarts are another customer favorite.

“They’re bite-sized and really easy to eat,” Jataas says. “The crust is a buttery shortbread with our ube cheesecake filling.

“Follow us on Instagram (@ubae_goodiewagon) for updates on our truck’s location and where we’re popping up next,” he adds.

UBAE Hawaii

Web: ubaehawaii.com

Instagram: @ubae_goodiewagon

How to contact: Email info@ubaehawaii.com

How to pay: Cash, credit cards