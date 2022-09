Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recently, I had to drive to the Windward side for several media events, and checked out some delicious eats. Read more

Recently, I had to drive to the Windward side for several media events, and checked out some delicious eats. These spots are must-visits in Windward Oahu.

Ono grinds

Got’z Grindz (45-726 Kamehameha Hwy.) has more than 30 different musubis, which are constantly restocked throughout the day. Tuna, takuan and furikake is the bestseller, but other popular flavors include mentaiko ($3.50), salmon ($3.50) and shrimp tempura ($3.75). Want an assortment? The biz offers various musubi samplers ($10.25) and customized musubi platters (prices vary).

Call 808-234-0818 or follow the biz on Instagram (@gotzgrindz).

Local comfort food

Kailua-based Eastside Kitchen (201 Hamakua Drive) moved into Boardriders Bar and Grill about two months ago. The locally owned biz is known for its birria tacos — available with kalua pork, shredded chicken or shredded beef — but expanded its menu to include craveable dishes like kalbi fries ($16) — garlic fries topped with thinly sliced kalbi, garlic aioli, teri sauce, green onions and sesame seeds — and shrimp chip poke nachos ($16). The latter features ultra-crispy, freshly made shrimp chips tossed in furikake and topped with spicy ahi poke, secret sauce, unagi sauce, green onions and sesame seeds.

Call 808-469-8754 or follow the biz on Instagram (@eastside.kitchen).

All aboard this sushi boat

Specialty sushi rolls abound at Kizuna Sushi Bar & Grill (45-934

Kamehameha Hwy.). If you’re dining with a group and want a variety, get the Kizuna Boat ($55.95) or Kaneohe Boat ($75.95) to share. The latter can easily feed four people and features the chef’s choice of 15 pieces of nigiri, 15 pieces of sashimi (hamachi, ahi, tako and more), a dragon roll and rainbow roll. Other creative sushi rolls include golden lobster ($19.95) — lobster tempura, spicy crab meat, mango, tuna, salmon, yellowtail and mango with white eel sauce, mango sauce, scallions and tobiko — and the cowboy roll ($16.95) with tuna and beef tataki. Call 808-234-1688 or visit kizuna808.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).