comscore Dental sealant program for Hawaii students gets grant | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Dental sealant program for Hawaii students gets grant

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAII DENTAL SERVICE The Hawai‘i Keiki-HDS Dental Sealant Program provides oral health assessments and dental sealants at no cost and brings licensed dentists and dental hygienists to schools to minimize students’ time away from class. A dental service provider performs dental care on a child.

    COURTESY HAWAII DENTAL SERVICE

    The Hawai‘i Keiki-HDS Dental Sealant Program provides oral health assessments and dental sealants at no cost and brings licensed dentists and dental hygienists to schools to minimize students’ time away from class. A dental service provider performs dental care on a child.

A program providing free in-school dental screenings and dental sealants to children at high-need Title I public elementary schools will continue thanks to a grant from the Hawaii Dental Serv­ice Foundation. Read more

Previous Story
Magnitude-4.0 earthquake shakes Hawaii island

Scroll Up