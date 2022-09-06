O‘ahu Good Food Program launched to support local farmers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Growing efforts to support local agriculture got a boost Monday with the launch of the O‘ahu Good Food Program at a trade show highlighting locally made products from a dozen small businesses. Read more

Representatives from the City and County of Honolulu, Hawai‘i Public Health, Kamehameha Schools, Punahou School, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and other organizations attended the trade show at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

The O‘ahu Good Food partners all pledged to measure their purchases of locally grown fruits, vegetables and proteins, and then increase the percentage of products they use from local farmers and ranchers, according to a news release.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi said the city will track and analyze all food purchases through the People’s Open Market under the Department of Parks and Recreation, the Elderly Affairs Division in the Department of Community Services, and the Department of Enterprise Services to collect baseline data to inform the public how the city currently purchases food.

The data also will be used to help the city establish policies and practices to buy more food from local sources, the release said.

“Local agriculture will play a pivotal role in our strategy to create a post-COVID economy that is more equitable, diverse, and filled with good jobs for our people,” Blangiardi said in a news release. “We are pleased to stand with our partners and support local farmers, ranchers, and growers with the O‘ahu Good Food program. We invite other organizations to join us in this movement. Together, we can do great things for our community.”

The O‘ahu Good Food Program is sponsored by the city’s Office of Economic Revitalization and Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency; the Hawai‘i Public Health Institute; and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.