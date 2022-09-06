comscore O‘ahu Good Food Program launched to support local farmers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

O‘ahu Good Food Program launched to support local farmers

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM The City and County of Honolulu kicked off the O‘ahu Good Food Program on Monday, followed by a vendor show with local small businesses and products made from local fruits, vegetables and proteins. Chef Raul Bernal handed out samples of his prize-winning Charquican on Monday at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Director of Sales Tamara Butterbaugh manned the booth for the Hawaii Ulu Cooperative.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

Growing efforts to support local agriculture got a boost Monday with the launch of the O‘ahu Good Food Program at a trade show highlighting locally made products from a dozen small businesses. Read more

