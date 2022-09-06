O‘ahu Good Food Program launched to support local farmers
By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 12:29 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
The City and County of Honolulu kicked off the O‘ahu Good Food Program on Monday, followed by a vendor show with local small businesses and products made from local fruits, vegetables and proteins. Chef Raul Bernal handed out samples of his prize-winning Charquican on Monday at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.
Director of Sales Tamara Butterbaugh manned the booth for the Hawaii Ulu Cooperative.