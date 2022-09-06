Waikiki Roughwater Swim returns after hiatus

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The annual Waikiki Roughwater Swim race returned Monday following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re really delighted to be able to have a race again,” said race director Stefan Reinke. “Everybody was excited to be here.”

More than 700 swimmers participated in the 2.4-mile race, which started at Sans Souci Beach at the Diamond Head end of Waikiki and ended at Duke Kahanamoku Beach near the Hilton Hawaiian Village Resort.

Many Hawaii and mainland residents competed, as well as swimmers from countries including Australia, the Cook Islands and Germany. “It was such a great turnout and a beautiful day for the event as well,” said media director Lexie Kelly.

The race was a reunion of sorts after it was canceled in 2020 and 2021. “The swimming community is really a very closely knit community,” Reinke said.

The event, founded by Jim Cotton, was first held in October 1970.

Ollie Signorini of Sydney was the top finisher in the open male division Monday, completing the ocean course in 53 minutes, 30 seconds. It was his fourth overall win at the Waikiki Roughwater Swim, although not his best time. In 2019 he finished in an hour and three minutes, and in 2018 his time was 44 minutes, 53 seconds. In 2016, Signorini won the race in 59 minutes, 48 seconds.

Ryan Bullock of Redondo Beach, Calif., placed second overall with a time of 55 minutes, 16 seconds, and Wesley Roberts of the Cook Islands was third in 55 minutes, 28 seconds.

In a tight race in which only nine seconds separated the first three female open finishers, Kaimakana Flanagan of Honolulu was the fastest with a time of one hour, 27 seconds. Only four seconds back was Catherine Breed of Mill Valley, Calif., and five seconds behind her was Kathleen Hohwald of Los Angeles.

Honolulu Ocean Safety reported assisting a Waikiki Roughwater Swim entrant who suffered a cardiac arrest just after 9:30 a.m. Lifeguards, along with a private canoe club and private water safety company, responded to the report of a swimmer in distress in the waters off Waikiki and started cardiopulmonary resuscitation, according to Hono­lulu Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Shayne Enright.

Once on shore, lifeguards continued CPR until an EMS ambulance crew arrived and took over with advanced life support. The man was transported in critical condition to a hospital, Enright said.

Ocean Safety personnel assisted a few dozen other Waikiki Roughwater Swim participants in the course of a busy day, according to Enright. Honolulu Ocean Safety had multiple units in the water for the Labor Day holiday, including its rescue boat, and lifeguards rescued 32 other swimmers and surfers Monday on the South Shore.

Rough ocean conditions marred the last Waikiki Roughwater Swim, held in 2019 with approximately 1,000 swimmers. Honolulu Ocean Safety, the Honolulu Fire Department, the Outrigger Canoe Club, a private water safety company and good Samaritans ended up rescuing more than 350 swimmers that day.

For complete race results, visit waikikiroughwater swim.com.