Hawaii News

Waikiki Roughwater Swim returns after hiatus

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • COURTESY LEXIE KELLY The top three female open finishers in Monday’s Waikiki Roughwater Swim were Catherine Breed, left, Kaimakana Flanagan and Kathleen Hohwald. Flanagan finished the race in one hour and 27 seconds.

  • COURTESY LEXIE KELLY Ollie Signorini of Sydney, center, won his fourth Waikiki Roughwater Swim on Monday with a time of 53 minutes, 30 seconds. Ryan Bullock, left, placed second in the men’s open division, and Wesley Roberts was third.

More than 700 swimmers participated in the 2.4-mile race, which started at Sans Souci Beach at the Diamond Head end of Waikiki and ended at Duke Kahanamoku Beach near the Hilton Hawaiian Village Resort. Read more

