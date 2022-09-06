comscore Big West volleyball honors for Hawaii’s Amber Igiede and Caylen Alexander | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Big West volleyball honors for Hawaii’s Amber Igiede and Caylen Alexander

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Caylen Alexander hits against Texas State on Thursday as teammate Amber Igiede covers on the play.

    Hawaii’s Caylen Alexander hits against Texas State on Thursday as teammate Amber Igiede covers on the play.

Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede and outside hitter Caylen Alexander earned Big West weekly awards on Monday after the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team’s runner-up finish in the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge. Read more

