Big West volleyball honors for Hawaii’s Amber Igiede and Caylen Alexander

Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede and outside hitter Caylen Alexander earned Big West weekly awards on Monday after the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team’s runner-up finish in the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge.

Igiede posted 23 blocks over three matches and was named the Big West Defensive Player of the Week. The junior sent back nine blocks, including a career-high three solo, in a win over West Virginia on Friday. She tied her career high with 10 blocks to go along with 11 kills in a five-set loss to UCLA on Sunday for the third double-double of her career. She also led the Wahine with 47 kills (4.27 per set) on .449 hitting for the week. Igiede matched her career best with 20 kills in the tournament opener against Texas State.

Alexander picked up her first Big West Freshman of the Week award after posting 31 kills (2.82 per set), 18 digs and two service aces in her first weekend in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. She closed the tournament with her first double-double with a match-high 18 kills and 11 digs against UCLA on Sunday.

UC Irvine’s Onye Ofoegbu was the BWC Offensive Player of the Week and Long Beach State’s Zayna Meyer repeated as Setter of the Week.

The Rainbow Wahine (2-4) close their nonconference schedule with a two-match series with USC (4-2) on Friday and Saturday.