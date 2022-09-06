Prep football top 10: Kahuku unanimous despite close call

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Another week, another No. 1 ranking for Kahuku — even after a nail-biter, come-from-behind win over Punahou.

The defending Open Division champions from the North Shore collected all 14 first-place votes following a 27-20 victory over the Buffanblu. Punahou has the distinction of moving up in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 despite the loss, to No. 2 from No. 3.

Mililani dominated Moanalua 56-0 yet dropped one notch to No. 3. Campbell remained at No. 4 after a 54-7 win over Leilehua. Saint Louis stayed at No. 5 despite a 56-14 loss to nationally ranked Bishop Gorman.

Spots 6-8 remained status quo, but at the bottom of the Top 10, Lahainaluna moved up to No. 9, trading places with Kamehameha.

Campbell will host Kahuku this weekend in a key OIA Open showdown.

The ILH opens its regular season with Saint Louis visiting Kamehameha.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Sept. 5, 2022

Rank School (1st) (Record Pts LW

1. Kahuku (14) (4-0, 2-0 OIA Open) 140 1

> def. No. 3 Punahou 27-20

> next: at Campbell, Saturday

2. Punahou (3-1, 0-0 ILH Open) 121 3

> lost at No. 1 Kahuku 27-20

> next: bye (vs. Saint Louis, Sept. 17)

3. Mililani (3-1, 2-0 OIA Open) 116 2

> def. Moanalua 56-0

> next: vs. Waianae, Saturday

4. Campbell (3-1, 1-1 OIA Open) 98 4

> def. Leilehua 54-7

> next: vs. Kahuku, Saturday

5. Saint Louis (1-2, 0-0 ILH Open) 79 5

> lost to Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 56-14

> next: at Kamehameha, Saturday

6. Kapolei (4-0, 1-0 OIA Open) 71 6

> won at Waianae 35-21

> next: bye (at Moanalua, Sept. 17)

7. ‘Iolani (3-0, 0-0 ILH D-I) 48 7

> bye

> next: vs. Saint Louis I-AA, Friday

8. Aiea (3-1, 0-0 OIA D-I) 39 8

> won at Woodinville (Wash.) 39-14

> vs. Kailua, Saturday

9. Lahainaluna (3-0, 2-0 MIL) 21 10

> won at KS-Maui 21-14

> vs. Baldwin, Saturday

10. Kamehameha (0-1-1, 0-0 ILH Open) 19 9

> bye

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday