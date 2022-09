Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After four weeks, there is a shakeup in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10.

Punahou (11-2, 0-0 ILH), which was idle last week, ascended to the No. 1 spot after collecting seven out of 10 first-place votes. The panel of coaches and media still scratched out three first-place votes for Kamehameha (14-2, 0-0 ILH), which lost to Hawaii Baptist in the quarterfinal round of the Kamehameha-Hawaii Labor Day Classic.

‘Iolani (7-2) remained at No. 3.

Kahuku (9-1, 2-0 OIA East) climbed to No. 4 after a 21-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-23 win at Moanalua last week.

Moanalua (20-7-1, 1-1 OIA East) dropped to No. 5. Na Menehune lost in the final of the tournament at Kamehameha-Hawaii to powerhouse Cathedral Catholic (San Diego), 33-31, 25-18.

Le Jardin (8-6, 1-0 ILH D-II) stayed put at No. 6.

Hawaii Baptist stormed back into the Top 10, landing at No. 7. The Eagles opened last week with a loss to Le Jardin, then flew to the Big Island and went 4-3-2 at the KS-Hawaii tourney. They upset Kamehameha 25-17, 11-25, 15-10 before falling to Moanalua in the semifinals.

KS-Hawaii (11-3-1, 6-0 BIIF) reached the semifinals of its tourney before losing to Moanalua. The Warriors moved up two spots to No. 8.

Kalani lost a five-set match at Farrington and dropped one notch to No. 9.

Mililani dropped to No. 10 from No. 7. Baldwin (6-6, 4-0 MIL) swept Lahainaluna, but dropped out of the Top 10.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Sept. 5, 2022

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Punahou (7) (11-2, 0-0 ILH) 97 2

> bye

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Tuesday

2. Kamehameha (14-2, 0-0 ILH) 88 1

> lost to Hawaii Baptist 25-17, 11-25, 15-10

> next: at Punahou, Thursday

3. ‘Iolani (7-2, 0-0 ILH) 75 3

> bye

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Tuesday

4. Kahuku (9-1, 2-0 OIA) 74 5

> def. Moanalua 21-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-23

> next: bye this week

5. Moanalua (20-7-1, 1-1 OIA) 65 4

> lost to Cathedral Catholic 33-31, 25-18

> next: vs. Roosevelt, Wednesday

6. Le Jardin (8-6, 1-0 ILH D-II) 46 6

> def. Damien 25-23, 25-16, 27-29, 25-19

> next: vs. Hawaii Baptist, Tuesday

7. Hawaii Baptist (5-11-2, 0-1 ILH D-II) 27 NR

> lost to No. 4 Moanalua 25-21, 25-18

> next: vs. University, Tuesday

8. KS-Hawaii (11-3-1, 6-0 BIIF) 19 10

> lost to No. 4 Moanalua 25-20, 19-25, 15-8

> next: at Pahoa, Tuesday

9. Kalani (6-3, 1-1 OIA) 17 8

> def. Kaimuki 25-22, 25-8, 25-9

> next: vs. Castle, Wednesday

10. Mililani (8-9, 0-0 OIA) 16 7

> bye

> next: vs. Nanakuli, Thursday

No longer in Top 10: Baldwin (No. 9)