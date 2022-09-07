Column: Time to fight harder for women’s rights

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Women’s rights — two steps forward, one step back. Way back.

Women’s rights have come a long way since the civil rights and women’s liberation movements of the 1960s and ’70s. But let’s be honest. It has been a battle every step of the way — and it continues.

The Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) was passed in 1972. But it took 50 years to gather the votes needed for ratification. As recently as March 2021, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a joint resolution declaring the ERA validly ratified. But it still isn’t a done deal.

In 1994, Congress passed the bipartisan Violence Against Women Act. But six years later, it was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court. It wasn’t until 22 years later, this past March, that the Act was finally reauthorized.

And now the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 decision that protected women’s rights to an abortion. With the end of Roe, individual states can now decide whether to allow abortion or ban it.

As more states limit access to safe, legal abortions, advocates for survivors of domestic violence fear the consequences could be devastating. That’s because abortion will no longer give women the power to exit harmful relationships.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, homicide is the leading cause of death among pregnant women. Women with unintended pregnancies are also up to four times more likely to experience physical violence than women with planned pregnancies.

You may think that Hawaii is a safe haven, that fallout from the Roe ruling won’t affect us here. After all, our state Legislature didn’t move to criminalize abortion services as soon as the Supreme Court ruling was announced. But will that always be the case? Pro-life activists view Roe as one battle in a larger war to ban abortion in all 50 states.

At Parents And Children Together (PACT), we’ve seen a 40% increase in domestic violence emergency calls during the pandemic. We currently serve more than 400 families at our Family Peace Center and Family Visitation Center, and shelter more than 100 families to help them escape life-threatening violence, including that exacerbated by an unplanned pregnancy.

After overcoming lockdowns during the pandemic, survivors of domestic violence and abuse are taking yet another blow here locally and across our nation. The right to an abortion empowers women to extract themselves from relationships that possibly neither partner wants. But that option is now being taken away, state by state. And the trauma on survivors — even here in our own community — is taking an unimaginable mental and emotional toll.

So, what can we do?

For starters, we need to be vocal: our vote is our voice. Vote for candidates you know to be staunch supporters of women’s rights.

As women continue to be underrepresented in politics and business, we need to inspire young girls to become leaders by investing deeply in all aspects of diversity, equity and inclusion to ensure women are well represented.

We also have to get more men to understand that women’s rights are human rights, and to become advocates for their issues. When we empower women, we empower everyone.

As a father of two young daughters, while I am concerned about what the future might hold, I am hopeful for Hawaii to lead the charge in accelerating progress for all women.

Ingrained in our culture are shared values of ohana, compassion for all, and grace to foster thriving communities and drive positive change so we can continue to be a model for the rest of the world to follow.

Ryan Kusumoto is CEO of Parents And Children Together, a social service organization working with Hawaii’s individuals and families to create safe and promising futures.