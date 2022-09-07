Off the News: Setting setbacks for coastal erosion

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The City Council is scheduled to vote on a second reading of Bill 41 today, moving closer to establishing a base setback along Honolulu’s shorelines of 60 feet. Bill 41 also includes provisions to increase that setback up to 130 feet, based on the measured rate of coastal erosion. Read more

The City Council is scheduled to vote on a second reading of Bill 41 today, moving closer to establishing a base setback along Honolulu’s shorelines of 60 feet. Bill 41 also includes provisions to increase that setback up to 130 feet, based on the measured rate of coastal erosion.

The bill acknowledges the flooding and land loss expected to accompany rising sea levels and climate change over the coming decades. Some Kahala and East Honolulu residences have been categorized — along with Waikiki — as urban, with a uniform 60-foot setback, but that could change. Find links to the bill, meeting agenda and testimony options at hnldoc.ehawaii.gov.