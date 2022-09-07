comscore Off the News: Setting setbacks for coastal erosion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: Setting setbacks for coastal erosion

The City Council is scheduled to vote on a second reading of Bill 41 today, moving closer to establishing a base setback along Honolulu’s shorelines of 60 feet. Bill 41 also includes provisions to increase that setback up to 130 feet, based on the measured rate of coastal erosion. Read more

