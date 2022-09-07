Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Setting setbacks for coastal erosion Today Updated 6:36 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The City Council is scheduled to vote on a second reading of Bill 41 today, moving closer to establishing a base setback along Honolulu’s shorelines of 60 feet. Bill 41 also includes provisions to increase that setback up to 130 feet, based on the measured rate of coastal erosion. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The City Council is scheduled to vote on a second reading of Bill 41 today, moving closer to establishing a base setback along Honolulu’s shorelines of 60 feet. Bill 41 also includes provisions to increase that setback up to 130 feet, based on the measured rate of coastal erosion. The bill acknowledges the flooding and land loss expected to accompany rising sea levels and climate change over the coming decades. Some Kahala and East Honolulu residences have been categorized — along with Waikiki — as urban, with a uniform 60-foot setback, but that could change. Find links to the bill, meeting agenda and testimony options at hnldoc.ehawaii.gov. Previous Story Editorial: Tap IRA incentives to cut energy costs