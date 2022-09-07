comscore Couple accused of North Shore murder appears in court | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Couple accused of North Shore murder appears in court

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.
  Defendant Stephen Brown, above, left, with attorney William Bagasol, appeared Tuesday for a hearing at Circuit Court in the murder of 51-year-old Telma Boinville in Pupukea on Dec. 7, 2017. Judge Rowena Somerville asked Brown and Dandurand to remove their face masks so that Honolulu police officer Aaron Oshiro could positively identify the defendants while on the witness stand.

    Defendant Stephen Brown, above, left, with attorney William Bagasol, appeared Tuesday for a hearing at Circuit Court in the murder of 51-year-old Telma Boinville in Pupukea on Dec. 7, 2017.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Telma Boinville

    Telma Boinville

  Co-defendant Hailey Dandurand, above right, with defense attorney Barry Sooalo, appeared Tuesday for a hearing at Circuit Court in the murder of 51-year-old Telma Boinville in Pupukea on Dec. 7, 2017.

    Co-defendant Hailey Dandurand, above right, with defense attorney Barry Sooalo, appeared Tuesday for a hearing at Circuit Court in the murder of 51-year-old Telma Boinville in Pupukea on Dec. 7, 2017. Judge Rowena Somerville asked Brown and Dandurand to remove their face masks so that Honolulu police officer Aaron Oshiro could positively identify the defendants while on the witness stand.

The former couple accused in the horrific slaying of 51-year-old Telma Boinville on Dec. 7, 2017, at a Pupukea vacation rental, while her 8-year-old daughter was bound and her mouth taped upstairs, appeared in court Tuesday for a hearing on a number of issues. Read more

