Couple accused of North Shore murder appears in court
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:19 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Defendant Stephen Brown, above, left, with attorney William Bagasol, appeared Tuesday for a hearing at Circuit Court in the murder of 51-year-old Telma Boinville in Pupukea on Dec. 7, 2017. Judge Rowena Somerville asked Brown and Dandurand to remove their face masks so that Honolulu police officer Aaron Oshiro could positively identify the defendants while on the witness stand.
COURTESY PHOTO
Telma Boinville
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Co-defendant Hailey Dandurand, above right, with defense attorney Barry Sooalo, appeared Tuesday for a hearing at Circuit Court in the murder of 51-year-old Telma Boinville in Pupukea on Dec. 7, 2017. Judge Rowena Somerville asked Brown and Dandurand to remove their face masks so that Honolulu police officer Aaron Oshiro could positively identify the defendants while on the witness stand.