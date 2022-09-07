comscore Hawaii tax rebates slated to start arriving next week | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii tax rebates slated to start arriving next week

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.

State tax rebates should begin showing up in bank accounts of Hawaii residents Monday, though full delivery could be prolonged by a low supply of paper check stock. Read more

