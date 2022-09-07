Honolulu Fire Department investigating cause of Kalihi fire

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Monday night at a home in Kalihi. Read more

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Monday night at a home in Kalihi.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a single-­story home at 960 Halona St. shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Crews brought the fire under control at 8:35 p.m. and extinguished it at about 9:50 p.m., the Honolulu Fire Department said. There were no occupants in the home at the time of the fire.

Yellow fire tape stretched across the sides of the home, where stacked storage containers and other objects destroyed in the blaze could be seen behind the exposed, charred walls of the residence in the wake of the fire.

Flames also scorched a white van, a minivan and a pickup truck parked next to the structure. A heap of broken items was also seen in the yard.

Residents in the neighborhood stared at the damage as they walked by.

Property records show the 1,260-square-foot home on the corner of Halona Street and Iao Lane was built in 1989. The owner could not be reached for comment.