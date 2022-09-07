Kokua Line: Which electric cars qualify for new federal tax break?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Which electric cars qualify for the new federal tax break?

Answer: You are referring to what’s known as the Clean Vehicle Credit, which applies to qualifying, new electric vehicles purchased after Aug. 16 and for which final assembly occurred in North America, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

The U.S. Department of Energy posted a list of 2022 models and early 2023 models that might meet the final assembly requirement at 808ne.ws/EVlist. However, the department cautions that some models are produced in multiple locations, and the final assembly location “may vary based on the specific vehicle, trim, or the date in the Model Year when it was produced.” Therefore, a consumer should confirm the final assembly location of a particular vehicle by checking its Vehicle Identification Number using the VIN decoder posted on the aforementioned website, or checking an information label affixed to a vehicle, it said.

As of Tuesday, 31 models were listed as having final assembly in North America, including models by Audi, BMW, Chrysler, Ford, Jeep, Lincoln, Mercedes, Nissan, Volvo and several others; the list will be updated as more manufacturers submit information. Of the 31 models listed, 10 are “not currently eligible” for the Clean Vehicle Credit because their manufacturers already have reached a cap of 200,000 EV credits used. That group of 10 includes Tesla models 3, S, X and Y and the Chevy Bolt EUV and EV; other readers had asked about those manufacturers specifically.

The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 amended the Qualified Plug-in Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit, now known as the Clean Vehicle Credit, adding the requirement for final assembly in North America that took effect Aug. 16 and other provisions that will take effect Jan. 1. You can read more on the IRS website at 808ne.ws/irsev.

Q: Regarding monkeypox, do all states have this, or is it only in certain parts of the country?

A: Cases have been reported in every state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Q: The special rebate the state is sending out is calculated on the number of exemptions on a tax return. Since I am able to claim two exemptions on my regular tax return because of my advanced age, does that mean I will receive $600 instead of $300?

A: No. Each person is allowed only one Act 115 refund, according to Hawaii’s Department of Taxation. Since you are a single filer with income under $100,000, you will receive $300.

If you had filed with a spouse or if you had a dependent listed on your return, your household would receive money for each of those exemptions as well, each representing an eligible person.

Auwe

Auwe to what seems like a growing number of pickup trucks with illegal wheels and tires that extend beyond the fender. My vehicle has been getting sprayed with gravel by these trucks. — A reader

Auwe

My elderly uncle’s new neighbor has a sewer manhole on her property. According to property records, she has an easement in favor of the city for sewer and storm drain easements. This neighbor recently erected a fence that excludes access to the manhole. When questioned, she said that the city doesn’t check the manhole, and if so, they can access the manhole through my uncle’s property or via the other abutting neighbor’s property since the manhole services the public. Auwe! — A reader

Mahalo

On the afternoon of Aug. 30, at Costco Hawaii Kai, two very kind, helpful gentlemen went out of their way to assist a senior who had suddenly collapsed and was unable to walk using his walker. We deeply appreciated their thoughtful assistance. — Grateful Seniors

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.