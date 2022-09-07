comscore Marine Corps extends comment period on plans for Kaneohe base | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Marine Corps extends comment period on plans for Kaneohe base

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Marine Corps has extended the comment period on its proposed plans for basing new drone and tanker planes at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
O‘ahu Good Food Program launched to support local farmers

Scroll Up