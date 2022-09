Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaiian Homestead Nonprofit Developer has hired longtime community advocate and former union organizer Kipukai Kualii of Anahola, Kauai, to lead several homestead capacity-building programs statewide at the nonprofit dedicated to affordable housing and economic development on or near Hawaiian home lands. Read more

The Hawaiian Homestead Nonprofit Developer has hired longtime community advocate and former union organizer Kipukai Kualii of Anahola, Kauai, to lead several homestead capacity-building programs statewide at the nonprofit dedicated to affordable housing and economic development on or near Hawaiian home lands. Kualii has served on the SCHHA Policy Committee for several years. He worked for the YWCA part time since 2010 and has served four terms on the Kauai County Council.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.