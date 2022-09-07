‘Safe and Sound Waikiki’ ramps up district’s crime-fighting, social service effort
By Allison Schaefers
Today
Updated 12:38 a.m.
Pictured is the dilapidated Kuhio Beach Pavilion No. 4. An increase in crime and homelessness in the area prompted a nonprofit to leave the pavilion.
Mayor Rick Blangiardi pledged his support for the program. “We are joined in this endeavor. (Waikiki) is not a forgotten place,” he said.
Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm spoke Tuesday during a news conference announcing the start of the “Safe and Sound Waikiki” crime reduction program.
Above, people relaxed along the beach in Waikiki on Tuesday.
