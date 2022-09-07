comscore ‘Safe and Sound Waikiki’ ramps up district’s crime-fighting, social service effort | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

‘Safe and Sound Waikiki’ ramps up district’s crime-fighting, social service effort

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Pictured is the dilapidated Kuhio Beach Pavilion No. 4. An increase in crime and homelessness in the area prompted a nonprofit to leave the pavilion.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Pictured is the dilapidated Kuhio Beach Pavilion No. 4. An increase in crime and homelessness in the area prompted a nonprofit to leave the pavilion.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Mayor Rick Blangiardi pledged his support for the program. “We are joined in this endeavor. (Waikiki) is not a forgotten place,” he said.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mayor Rick Blangiardi pledged his support for the program. “We are joined in this endeavor. (Waikiki) is not a forgotten place,” he said.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm spoke Tuesday during a news conference announcing the start of the “Safe and Sound Waikiki” crime reduction program.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm spoke Tuesday during a news conference announcing the start of the “Safe and Sound Waikiki” crime reduction program.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, people relaxed along the beach in Waikiki on Tuesday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, people relaxed along the beach in Waikiki on Tuesday.

A new crime reduction program called “Safe and Sound Waikiki” kicked off Tuesday in Waikiki, where the community has been demanding an official response to a rash of high-profile violent crimes. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii tax rebates slated to start arriving next week

Scroll Up