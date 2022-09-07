comscore Dave Reardon: Saturday’s venture to Michigan not a lost cause | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Saturday’s venture to Michigan not a lost cause

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.

Since you’re reading this publication, there’s a good chance the football team representing a college near you, or at least your heart, is expected to lose by around 50 points Saturday. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – Sept. 6, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio – Sept. 7, 2022

Scroll Up