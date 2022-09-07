Hawaii Grown Notebook: De Laura, Gabriel lead football standouts

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Arizona sophomore quarterback was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday after making his Wildcats debut on Saturday. Read more

>> Jayden de Laura, Saint Louis ’20

The Arizona sophomore quarterback was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday after making his Wildcats debut on Saturday. De Laura was incredibly efficient, completing 29 of 35 passes for 299 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-20 road win at San Diego State. De Laura helped the Wildcats score 24 points in the first half, which is more than they scored in any game during the 2021 season before de Laura transferred from Washington State. During his career in the Pac-12 (17 games), de Laura is second in the conference in total offense, averaging 239.9 yards per game.

>> Dillon Gabriel, Mililani ’19

The Oklahoma junior quarterback capped off his first drive as a Sooner with a 12-yard touchdown run and finished 15-for-23 for 233 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 20 yards in a 45-13 win over UTEP on Saturday.

>> Chevan Cordeiro, Saint Louis ’18

The San Jose State junior quarterback scored the game-winning touchdown on a 2-yard run with 1:11 left to give the Spartans a 21-17 win over Portland State on Saturday. Cordeiro was 15-for-30 for 239 yards and a touchdown and rushed for two touchdowns but was sacked seven times.

>> Uso Seumalo, Molokai ’20

The Kansas State junior defensive tackle made two tackles with a tackle for loss in a 34-0 win over South Dakota on Saturday. Seumalo made his college debut with the Wildcats to become the first graduate of Molokai High to play in a Division I college football game.

>> Nick Herbig, Saint Louis ’20

The Wisconsin junior linebacker made four tackles and recorded two sacks in a 38-0 shutout of Illinois State on Saturday.

>> Cameron Friel, Kailua ’21

The UNLV sophomore quarterback threw a 14-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and was 2-for-2 for 23 yards as one of three QBs to play for the Rebels in a 52-21 win over Idaho State on Saturday.

>> Roman Wilson, Saint Louis ’20

The Michigan junior receiver turned a screen pass into a 61-yard touchdown reception and finished with two catches for 65 yards in a 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday.

>> Wayne Taulapapa, Punahou ’16

The Washington senior running back scored on a 28-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1 in the first quarter and led the Huskies with 57 rushing yards on 11 carries in a 45-20 win over Kent State on Saturday.

>> De’Zhaun Stribling, Kapolei ’20

The Washington State sophomore receiver caught a 13-yard touchdown pass and finished with seven receptions for 51 yards in a 24-17 win over Idaho on Saturday.

>> Christian Mejia, Kailua ’17

The Washington State senior defensive lineman made three solo tackles against the Vandals.

>> Isaac Slade-Matautia, Saint Louis ’17

The SMU senior linebacker made eight tackles in a 48-10 win over North Texas on Saturday.

>> Darius Muasau, Mililani ’19

The UCLA senior linebacker, making his Bruins debut after transferring from Hawaii, made four tackles, was in on a tackle-for-loss and returned a fumble 16 yards in a 45-17 win over Bowling Green on Saturday.

>> Marist Liufau, Punahou ’19

The Notre Dame junior linebacker was in on five tackles in a 21-10 loss to Ohio State on Saturday.

>> Miki Suguturaga, Punahou ’17

The Utah sophomore defensive end had four tackles and was in on a tackle for loss in a 29-26 loss to Florida on Saturday.

>> Aaron Faumui, Kapolei ’18

The Virginia senior defensive lineman made three tackles and was in on a sack in a 34-17 win over Richmond on Saturday.

>> Quinn Maretzki, Punahou ’20

The Army junior place-kicker put two of his three kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks and converted all four of his extra-point attempts in a 38-28 loss to Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

>> Tim Horn, Punahou ’19

The Rice sophomore place-kicker was used only on kickoff and put two of his three kicks into the end zone for touchbacks in a 66-14 loss to USC on Saturday.

>> Conor Hunt, Hawaii Prep ’20

The Rice junior punted four times for an average of 40.5 yards with a long of 47 and placed one kick inside the 20 against the Trojans.

———

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser; To submit an athlete for publication, email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.