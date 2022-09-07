No. 1 Punahou tops No. 3 ‘Iolani in girls volleyball
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:32 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Punahou’s Haumea Marumoto hit the ball through the hands of ‘Iolani’s Maya Imoto-Eakin at Punahou gym on Tuesday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree