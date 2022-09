Scoreboard – Sept. 7, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

AIR RIFLERY

OIA East: Moanalua at Kalaheo; Kailua at Castle; Kalani at Kahuku; Kaimuki at Kaiser; Roosevelt at Farrington. Matches start at

3 p.m.

OIA West: Kapolei at Leilehua; Campbell at Radford; Pearl City at Waianae; Waialua at Nanakuli. Matches start at 3 p.m.

BOWLING

ILH boys: Saint Louis vs. Mid Pacific;

Punahou vs. Assets; ‘Iolani vs. Island Pacific; Damien vs. Kamehameha; Hawaii Baptist vs. Maryknoll. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East girls: Anuenue at Kahuku, 5 p.m.; Kaimuki at Farrington, 5 p.m.; Roosevelt at Moanalua, 7 p.m.; Kailua at McKinley,

7 p.m.; Kaiser at Kailua, 7 p.m.; Castle at Kalani, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

BOWLING

ILH girls: Hanalani vs. Punahou; Maryknoll vs. Island Pacific; Damien vs. Hawaii

Baptist; Mid Pacific vs. ‘Iolani; Kamehameha vs. Sacred Hearts. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis School’s Shark Tank.

ILH Division I girls: Kamehameha at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: ‘Iolani II at Punahou II, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; University at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: La Pietra at St.

Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Island Pacific vs. Assets, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s.

OIA West girls: Kapolei at Waialua, 6 p.m.; Campbell at Leilehua, 7 p.m.; Nanakuli at Waianae, 7 p.m.; Mililani at Pearl City, 7 p.m.; Aiea at Waipahu, 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II: Le Jardin at

Punahou, 6 p.m.

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity I

Punahou def. ‘Iolani 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 26-24

Kamehameha def. Mid-Pacific 25-8, 25-15, 25-21

Girls Varsity II

Damien def. Hanalani 25-20, 25-21, 25-17

Hawaii Baptist def. University 19-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18, 15-6

Girls Varsity III

Hawaiian Mission def. Island Pacific 25-14, 18-25, 18-25, 25-15, 25-17

St. Andrew’s def. Assets 25-14, 25-5,

25-15

La Pietra def. Christian Academy 25-8,

25-22, 25-18

OIA

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Waianae def. Pearl City 25-17, 25-9, 25-15

Kapolei def. Waipahu 25-15, 25-12, 25-19

Girls JV

Pearl City def. Waianae 21-9, 21-18

Kapolei def. Waipahu 21-9, 21-13

Girls White

Waianae def. Pearl City 21-11, 21-14

Kapolei def. Waipahu 21-18, 21-7

BIIF

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Hawaii Prep def. Pahoa 25-17, 25-12,

25-10

Girls JV

Hawaii Prep def. Pahoa 25-22, 23-25,

15-13

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity I

Kamehameha 7, ‘Iolani 5. Goals—KS: Tate Hirayama 2, Malchias Hibbard, Leo Campagna, Jaxen Nishimura, Liam Meza, Daniel Ontai. Iol: Kai Kennedy 2, Xander Chen, Reef Hangai, Noah Scherman.

Boys Varsity II

Kamehameha 15, ‘Iolani 2. Goals—KS: Ekolu Barrett 3, Camden Fong 3, Oliko Hudgens 3, Kama`ehu Danner 2, David Wong 2, Kyan Shigekane, Blaise Lei. Iol: Spencer Churchill 2.