Sergio Muasau sticks around and is in line to start for the Warriors

It is on Sundays when University of Hawaii football player Sergio Muasau misses his elder brother the most.

Former UH linebacker Darius Muasau transferred to UCLA in January, leaving an empty seat at Grandma’s weekly dinner.

At her Waikele home, Ivona Pascua prepares sapasui, prime rib, crab, palusami and ulu chips for her children and their children.

“The best,” Sergio Muasau said of the menu and ’round-the-table conversations. Many of the discussions eventually turn to football.

“It was always football for us,” Sergio said. “I’ve been playing since the fourth grade. It was flag, then tackle.”

Always an offensive lineman, Sergio often would go against his brother in workouts and backyard games. The previous two years, the Mililani High graduates fulfilled a dream of being UH teammates. Darius was a co-captain and a prolific tackler. Sergio was a developing player.

But last December, in the turmoil relating to the environment under head coach Todd Graham, Darius announced he was entering the transfer portal. On Jan. 2, Darius committed to UCLA. Thirteen days later, Graham resigned and, a week after that, Timmy Chang was hired as head coach.

“He was telling me, he didn’t want to (leave), but there was so much stuff going on at the time,” Sergio recalled. “He didn’t want to deal with everything going on.”

Of Darius’ starting role with the Bruins, Sergio said, “I’m really happy for him to get that position over there.”

Without any game video, Sergio decided it was best to remain with the Warriors. “I’m on scholarship,” Sergio said. “I have nothing to complain about. I was sticking it out. It worked out in my favor.”

After impressing in training camp and in recent practices, Sergio is on track to start at left guard in Saturday’s road game against fourth-ranked Michigan.

“I’ve been on the travel squad, and been to some big crowds,” Sergio said. “But Michigan is going to be something else. It’s going to be an experience. I’m looking forward to it.”

Right guard Micah Vanterpool expressed confidence in his teammate.

“That is a dog right there,” Vanterpool said. “I love Sergio Muasau. He is just a pitbull. He’s going to go in there and fight. In our (offensive line) room, we’ve got dogs who will go out there and play until the last whistle. That’s all you can ask for. When you’ve got a brother out there who wants it as bad as you, I think he’s going to play great.”

Muasau said he is embracing a back-to-basics approach. “I’ve got to remember it’s just a game we’ve been playing since we were kids,” Muasau said. “Just think of it as just that, and executing my assignments.”