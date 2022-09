Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Friday’s hearing about the part Nicholas Ochs played in the storming of the U.S. Capitol should deliver the Hawaii Proud Boys founder lesser consequences due to the guilty plea deal he made on the remaining charge: obstructing an official proceeding. Read more

Friday’s hearing about the part Nicholas Ochs played in the storming of the U.S. Capitol should deliver the Hawaii Proud Boys founder lesser consequences due to the guilty plea deal he made on the remaining charge: obstructing an official proceeding. The charges of theft, destruction of government property, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building and conspiracy were dropped.

The public can hope that some level of deterrence does result from whatever penalty is meted out.