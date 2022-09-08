comscore No tables, no chairs part of Chick-fil-A restaurant plan in Makiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

No tables, no chairs part of Chick-fil-A restaurant plan in Makiki

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A driver exited the Queen Victoria Residences driveway next to the Chick-fil-A driveway on South Beretania Street on Tuesday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A driver exited the Queen Victoria Residences driveway next to the Chick-fil-A driveway on South Beretania Street on Tuesday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Residents near a planned Chick-fil-A in Makiki are concerned that the drive-thru will back up traffic on South Beretania Street. Cars drove past the restaurant’s construction site Tuesday. Next door is the Queen Victoria Residences condominium.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Residents near a planned Chick-fil-A in Makiki are concerned that the drive-thru will back up traffic on South Beretania Street. Cars drove past the restaurant’s construction site Tuesday. Next door is the Queen Victoria Residences condominium.

Many Honolulu residents are salivating over the first Chick-fil-A restaurants slated to open soon on Oahu, but some neighbors are worried about their first taste of the fast-food chain known for its chicken sandwiches. Read more

Previous Story
‘Safe and Sound Waikiki’ ramps up district’s crime-fighting, social service effort

Scroll Up