comscore Oahu home sales cool amid price reductions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu home sales cool amid price reductions

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.

Oahu’s housing market continued its yearlong slowdown in August as sales declined by about a quarter for the second straight month, bidding wars subsided and the median price for condominiums dipped 0.3% to fall below $500,000 for the first time in six months. Read more

Previous Story
‘Safe and Sound Waikiki’ ramps up district’s crime-fighting, social service effort

Scroll Up