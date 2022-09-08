comscore Top Department of Planning and Permitting officials resign | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top Department of Planning and Permitting officials resign

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
  • <strong>Dean Uchida: </strong> <em>He had been the city planning department director for 21 months </em>

    Dean Uchida:

    He had been the city planning department director for 21 months

Differences with Mayor Rick Blangiardi led to the resignation of the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting’s director and another key administrator in the troubled department. Read more

