comscore Waikiki Roughwater Swim victim trained extensively for event | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waikiki Roughwater Swim victim trained extensively for event

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.
  • COURTESY RHONDA VANCOONEY Waikiki Roughwater Swim participant Gustavo Penilla got in trouble in the water during the event and was transported to Queen’s Medical Center where he later died. A group shot at the event shows Joe Del Rosario, left, Julie Ruhlin, Tony Gale, Merritt Morris, Anita Correa, Carol Lind Hansen, Penilla and TJ Sutherlin.

    COURTESY RHONDA VANCOONEY

    Waikiki Roughwater Swim participant Gustavo Penilla got in trouble in the water during the event and was transported to Queen’s Medical Center where he later died. A group shot at the event shows Joe Del Rosario, left, Julie Ruhlin, Tony Gale, Merritt Morris, Anita Correa, Carol Lind Hansen, Penilla and TJ Sutherlin.

A 54-year-old avid swimmer from California who participated in Monday’s Waikiki Roughwater Swim has died after he got into trouble during the race. Read more

Previous Story
‘Safe and Sound Waikiki’ ramps up district’s crime-fighting, social service effort

Scroll Up