Five-time world surfing champ Moore going for more

  • By Mindy Pennybacker Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.
  • BEATRIZ RYDER/WORLD SURF LEAGUE Hawaii’s Carissa Moore, reigning world champion, surfed in the World Surf League’s Teahupo‘o, Tahiti, event, the 10th stop on the world championship tour.

  • BEATRIZ RYDER/WORLD SURF LEAGUE Five-time world champion Carissa Moore held up her yellow leader’s jersey in front of banners bearing names of other world title winners at Lower Trestles, San Clemente, Calif.

For her thousands of fans, it’s a golden deja vu: Hawaii’s Carissa Kainani Moore, reigning women’s world surfing champion for the second year in a row, will be wearing the yellow leader’s jersey on finals day at Lower Trestles, Calif., when she seeks to clinch her sixth world title. Read more

