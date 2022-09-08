Five-time world surfing champ Moore going for more
- By Mindy Pennybacker Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 11:54 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
BEATRIZ RYDER/WORLD SURF LEAGUE
Hawaii’s Carissa Moore, reigning world champion, surfed in the World Surf League’s Teahupo‘o, Tahiti, event, the 10th stop on the world championship tour.
-
BEATRIZ RYDER/WORLD SURF LEAGUE
Five-time world champion Carissa Moore held up her yellow leader’s jersey in front of banners bearing names of other world title winners at Lower Trestles, San Clemente, Calif.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree