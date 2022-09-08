Prep football preview: Talented No. 4 Campbell faces ailing No. 1 Kahuku
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:21 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Campbell running back Chauncee Lopez is averaging 5.6 yards per carry this season. Lopez broke free for a long run against Kailua on Aug. 12 in Ewa Beach.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree