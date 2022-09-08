Joey Yellen will start at QB for University of Hawaii at No. 4 Michigan

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Quarterback Joey Yellen will make his second consecutive start when the University of Hawaii football team plays fourth-ranked Michigan this Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Head coach Timmy Chang confirmed the decision following Wednesday morning’s 2-hour practice at the Ching Complex. The Rainbow Warriors were scheduled to depart that afternoon for the non-stop flight to Michigan.

Brayden Schager, who started the opener against Vanderbilt and took 58 of 79 snaps against Western Kentucky, sufffered an undisclosed injury the past Saturday. Chang indicated Schager is medically cleared to play and would be available if needed.

Jake Farrell , who earned a scholarship at the end of spring training, and Armani Edden, who has worked as the scout quarterback, are viewed as the immediate backups to Yellen.

Cammon Cooper, a Washington State transfer who had been practicing as the No. 3 quarterback, will not make the trip because of an undisclosed ailment.

Yellen transferred from Pittsburgh in May. He entered in the second half of the opener against Vanderbilt, completing 10 of his first 11 throws. But he failed to connect on the next nine passes, leading to Schager re-entering the game. Yellen started against Western Kentucky, but was lifted after going 4-for-11 for 36 yards and an interception.

Farrell, who joined the Warriors in 2020, threw three scoring passes in the spring game. At end of the spring semester, he was placed on scholarship.

Of his progress, Farrell said, “I kind of bought into the system coming in. I focused on my fundamentals and, honestly, had a lot more fun. I’m just enjoying football.”

The Warriors have not thrown a touchdown pass this season.