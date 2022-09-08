comscore Joey Yellen will start at QB for University of Hawaii at No. 4 Michigan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Joey Yellen will start at QB for University of Hawaii at No. 4 Michigan

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:52 p.m.

Quarterback Joey Yellen will make his second consecutive start when the University of Hawaii football team plays fourth-ranked Michigan this Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Grown Notebook: De Laura, Gabriel lead football standouts
Next Story
Television and radio – Sept. 8, 2022

Scroll Up