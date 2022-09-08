Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Sept. 8, 2022 Today Updated 9:26 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BOWLING ILH girls: Hanalani vs. Punahou; Maryknoll vs. Island Pacific; Damien vs. Hawaii Baptist; Mid Pacific vs. ‘Iolani; Kamehameha vs. Sacred Hearts. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis School’s Shark Tank. ILH Division I girls: Kamehameha at Punahou, 6:30 p.m. ILH Division II girls: ‘Iolani II at Punahou II, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; University at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m. ILH Division III girls: La Pietra at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Island Pacific vs. Assets, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s. OIA West girls: Kapolei at Waialua, 6 p.m.; Campbell at Leilehua, 7 p.m.; Nanakuli at Waianae, 7 p.m.; Mililani at Pearl City, 7 p.m.; Aiea at Waipahu, 7 p.m. WATER POLO ILH boys: Division II: Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m. FRIDAY FOOTBALL ILH: Saint Louis (I-AA) at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m. OIA Open Division: Leilehua at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m. OIA Division I: Farrington at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.; Radford at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m. SOCCER College men: Westminster (Utah) vs. Hawaii-Hilo, 3 p.m. at Vulcan Soccer Field. VOLLEYBALL College women: USC vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. WATER POLO ILH boys: Division II: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Division I: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Makua Alii Wednesday Fat Katz 15, Waipio 7 Ho ‘O Ikaika 26, Na Pueo 14 Lokahi 19, Na Kahuna 13 Hui Ohana 17, Bad Company 16 Aikane 10, Firehouse 0 Yankees 20, Sportstan 14 Go Deep 18, Islanders 16 Hawaiians 15, Zen 10 Makules 14, P.H. Shipyard 9 Sportsmen 17, Cook Katz 5 Golden Eagles 12, Kupuna Kane 7 ILH Wednesday Girls JV Kamehameha-Blue def. Damien 25-14, 25-19 Kamehameha-White def. Punahou-Gold 25-21, 25-23 ‘Iolani Red def. Hawaii Baptist 25-17, 24-26, 25-21 Tuesday Girls Varsity II Le Jardin def. Sacred Hearts 25-18, 25-22, 25-19 OIA Eastern Division Wednesday Girls Varsity Farrington def. Kaimuki 25-12, 25-11, 25-20 Western Division Tuesday Girls Varsity Radford def. Campbell 25-20, 25-23, 16-25, 25-16 Girls JV Campbell def. Radford 21-18, 21-7 Girls White Campbell def. Radford 21-11, 21-16 BIIF Tuesday Girls Varsity Hawaii Prep def. Pahoa 25-17, 25-12, 25-10 Girls JV Hawaii Prep def. Parker 25-22, 23-25, 15-13 ILH At Hickam Bowling Center Wednesday Boys Varsity Mid-Pacific 2, Saint Louis 1 Punahou 3, Assets 0 ‘Iolani 3, Island Pacific 0 Kamehameha 3, Damien 0 Hawaii Baptist 3, Maryknoll 0 High game/series—MPI: Raiden Nakagawa 246/658. StL: Andrew Cashman 211/605. Pun: Blaise Nomitsu 226/626. Assets: Dylan Shriver 105/282. Iol: Laine Shimokawa 236/Connor Miyake 641. IPA: Alvin Mamala 169/483. KS: Ethan Waikiki 215/Tyren Lave 603. DMS: Tyler Buckles 185/489. HBA: Justin Sumiye 234/626. Mary: Ryden Yoshikawa 173/482. Boys JV Mid-Pacific 2, Saint Louis 1 Punahou-Blue 2, Punahou-Gold 1 Kamehameha 3, Damien 0 Hawaii Baptist-Black 2, Hawaii Baptist- Gold 0 HAWAII STATE BASKETBALL OFFICIALS ASSOCIATION The HSBOA is inviting individuals who are interested in officiating high school basketball to its first meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Chaminade University, Henry Hall room 104. Individuals with no experience or those who wish to officiate youth and intermediate leagues are also encouraged to attend. Must be 18-and-older to officiate. The association is a nonprofit organization that officiates Oahu Interscholastic Association boys and girls basketball games. All members will attend mandatory sessions in rules, mechanics, and philosophy as well as on-court situations. For more information, contact Alton Mamiya at 808-551-0916 or visit hsboa.weebly.com. ILH Tuesday Boys Varsity I Punahou 13, Mid-Pacific 6. Goals—Pun: Emile Labrador 4, Stryker Scales 3, Nicholas Davidson, Hayden Dikeman, Nicholas Johnston, Charley Kakos, Matai Loveman, Wyatt Williamson. MPI: Rylind Butler 3, Jaime Bhattacharyya, Randy Fukui, Dylan Morris.

Boys Varsity II

Punahou 18, Mid-Pacific 4. Goals—Pun: Ryson Garcia 5, Blake Garlin 3, Dylan McManus 3, Shota Eskin 2, William Ancheta, Kodai Eskin, Jeffrey Ferrer, Tyler Lau, Aaron Ruhaak. MPI: Shay McElroy 2, Bailey Bhattacharyya, Derek Hunsake.