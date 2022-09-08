Scoreboard – Sept. 8, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BOWLING

ILH girls: Hanalani vs. Punahou; Maryknoll vs. Island Pacific; Damien vs. Hawaii

Baptist; Mid Pacific vs. ‘Iolani; Kamehameha vs. Sacred Hearts. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis School’s Shark Tank.

ILH Division I girls: Kamehameha at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: ‘Iolani II at Punahou II, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; University at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: La Pietra at St.

Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Island Pacific vs. Assets, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s.

OIA West girls: Kapolei at Waialua, 6 p.m.; Campbell at Leilehua, 7 p.m.; Nanakuli at Waianae, 7 p.m.; Mililani at Pearl City, 7 p.m.; Aiea at Waipahu, 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II: Le Jardin at

Punahou, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

ILH: Saint Louis (I-AA) at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.

OIA Open Division: Leilehua at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division I: Farrington at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.; Radford at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College men: Westminster (Utah) vs.

Hawaii-Hilo, 3 p.m. at Vulcan Soccer Field.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: USC vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Division I: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Fat Katz 15, Waipio 7

Ho ‘O Ikaika 26, Na Pueo 14

Lokahi 19, Na Kahuna 13

Hui Ohana 17, Bad Company 16

Aikane 10, Firehouse 0

Yankees 20, Sportstan 14

Go Deep 18, Islanders 16

Hawaiians 15, Zen 10

Makules 14, P.H. Shipyard 9

Sportsmen 17, Cook Katz 5

Golden Eagles 12, Kupuna Kane 7

ILH

Wednesday

Girls JV

Kamehameha-Blue def. Damien 25-14,

25-19

Kamehameha-White def. Punahou-Gold 25-21, 25-23

‘Iolani Red def. Hawaii Baptist 25-17, 24-26, 25-21

Tuesday

Girls Varsity II

Le Jardin def. Sacred Hearts 25-18, 25-22, 25-19

OIA

Eastern Division

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Farrington def. Kaimuki 25-12, 25-11,

25-20

Western Division

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Radford def. Campbell 25-20, 25-23,

16-25, 25-16

Girls JV

Campbell def. Radford 21-18, 21-7

Girls White

Campbell def. Radford 21-11, 21-16

BIIF

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Hawaii Prep def. Pahoa 25-17, 25-12,

25-10

Girls JV

Hawaii Prep def. Parker 25-22, 23-25,

15-13

ILH

At Hickam Bowling Center

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Mid-Pacific 2, Saint Louis 1

Punahou 3, Assets 0

‘Iolani 3, Island Pacific 0

Kamehameha 3, Damien 0

Hawaii Baptist 3, Maryknoll 0

High game/series—MPI: Raiden

Nakagawa 246/658. StL: Andrew

Cashman 211/605. Pun: Blaise Nomitsu 226/626. Assets: Dylan Shriver 105/282. Iol: Laine Shimokawa 236/Connor Miyake 641. IPA: Alvin Mamala 169/483.

KS: Ethan Waikiki 215/Tyren Lave 603. DMS: Tyler Buckles 185/489. HBA:

Justin Sumiye 234/626. Mary: Ryden

Yoshikawa 173/482.

Boys JV

Mid-Pacific 2, Saint Louis 1

Punahou-Blue 2, Punahou-Gold 1

Kamehameha 3, Damien 0

Hawaii Baptist-Black 2, Hawaii Baptist-

Gold 0

HAWAII STATE BASKETBALL

OFFICIALS ASSOCIATION

The HSBOA is inviting individuals who are interested in officiating high school basketball to its first meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Chaminade University, Henry Hall room 104. Individuals with no experience or those who wish to officiate youth and intermediate leagues are also encouraged to attend. Must be 18-and-older to officiate. The association is a nonprofit organization that officiates Oahu Interscholastic Association boys and girls basketball games. All members will attend mandatory sessions in rules, mechanics, and philosophy as well as on-court situations. For more information, contact Alton Mamiya at 808-551-0916 or visit

hsboa.weebly.com.

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity I

Punahou 13, Mid-Pacific 6. Goals—Pun: Emile Labrador 4, Stryker Scales 3,

Nicholas Davidson, Hayden Dikeman, Nicholas Johnston, Charley Kakos, Matai Loveman, Wyatt Williamson. MPI: Rylind Butler 3, Jaime Bhattacharyya, Randy Fukui, Dylan Morris.

Boys Varsity II

Punahou 18, Mid-Pacific 4. Goals—Pun: Ryson Garcia 5, Blake Garlin 3, Dylan

McManus 3, Shota Eskin 2, William

Ancheta, Kodai Eskin, Jeffrey Ferrer, Tyler Lau, Aaron Ruhaak. MPI: Shay McElroy 2, Bailey Bhattacharyya, Derek Hunsake.