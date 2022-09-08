comscore VIDEO: Gov. David Ige honors Honolulu’s Little League World Series championship team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
VIDEO: Gov. David Ige honors Honolulu’s Little League World Series championship team

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 am

  • Video by Office of Gov. David Ige

  Gov. David Ige and First Lady Dawn-Amano Ige are holding a proclamation ceremony today at 10:15 a.m. at Washington Place to recognize Honolulu's Little League World Series championship team and the KADO Hawaii 13u Babe Ruth World Series champions.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Team Hawaii Little League world champions are honored at midfield during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA football game between Hawaii and Western Kentucky, Sept. 3, in Honolulu.

Gov. David Ige and First Lady Dawn-Amano Ige held a proclamation ceremony this morning at Washington Place to recognize Honolulu’s Little League World Series championship team and the KADO Hawaii 13u Babe Ruth World Series champions.

Players and coaches from both teams attended.

