comscore Rainbow Wahine use stunning loss to UCLA as motivation for USC | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine use stunning loss to UCLA as motivation for USC

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM UCLA setter Matti McKissock talked to the referee while Hawaii outside hitter Riley Wagoner listened in on Saturday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UCLA setter Matti McKissock talked to the referee while Hawaii outside hitter Riley Wagoner listened in on Saturday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Rainbow Wahine were in a much better mood before letting a lead slip away against UCLA.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Rainbow Wahine were in a much better mood before letting a lead slip away against UCLA.

There’s no changing the outcome. What matters now is applying the lessons of a wrenching loss. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – Sept. 9, 2022

Scroll Up