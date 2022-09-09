Rainbow Wahine use stunning loss to UCLA as motivation for USC

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Days after a five-set defeat to nationally ranked UCLA on Sunday, the sting of surrendering a late lead lingered for the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team.

When the Rainbow Wahine returned to practice in advance of a two-match series with Southern Cal, they reported to the gym looking to convert the disappointment into fuel for their preparations for this week’s series and beyond.

“I don’t think we’re really fully over it yet, but I do think we are past just being negative about it,” UH opposite Braelyn Akana said. “We’re (saying), ‘OK we can’t go back in time, just focus on the next game.’ I think we’re using it as motivation.

“I can say our practices have definitely ramped up, because I think everybody has that mindset of we never want to feel like that again.”

Akana acknowledged that Sunday’s loss in the finale of the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge, “was probably one of the worst losses I’ve ever experienced.” The Wahine opened up a 20-13 lead in the fourth set and moved within two points of knocking off the Bruins at 23-18. UCLA then closed the set with a 7-0 run and rolled to the win in the fifth.

“It’s a hard one for me to swallow,” UH coach Robyn Ah Mow said in her media session on Tuesday, echoing her postmatch comments on Sunday. “I felt like it was a hard one for the state and whoever was in that gym that came to watch to swallow. But it’s still in the beginning phases, it’s a learning thing.”

UH will look to bounce back against another Los Angeles rival when USC returns to SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center for the Hawaiian Airlines Volleyball Series. The Wahine (2-4) take on the Women of Troy (4-2) at 7 p.m. today and Saturday in their final nonconference matches of the regular season.

While addressing the issues that arose in the final stages against UCLA, the Wahine could also look back on what worked in rallying to win the third set and building the lead in the fourth.

“Just thinking back at what the girls had done after the second set and to come back in the third and have the momentum, they’ve done good things this week,” Ah Mow said. “It’s staying consistent about it and finishing.”

If the match with UCLA provided a lesson, albeit a painful one, for the Wahine, USC presents another test of their progress.

Speaking on what she’ll be looking for from the Wahine in taking on another sizable task this week against USC, Ah Mow summed it up in a single word: “Courage.”

“Courage for setters to get those (hitters) on the net, and courage for hitters to go up, be smart and bang balls,” she said.

The Trojans entered last week at No. 25 in the AVCA coaches poll but dropped out following a 1-2 weekend in the Bluejay Invitational. They opened the tournament with a win over Northern Iowa, then lost to No. 17 Creighton in four sets and were swept by No. 16 Kentucky.

Skylar Fields, a transfer from Texas and a third-team All-American last year, leads the Trojans with 4.00 kills per set while hitting .271. Setter Mia Tuaniga, the sister of former Rainbow Warrior Gus Tuaniga, entered the week tied for ninth in the nation with 11.25 assists per set and has the Trojans’ attack hitting .297 through six matches.

UH middle blocker Amber Igiede leads the Wahine with 3.55 kills per set on .406 hitting and 29 total blocks (1.32 per set). Caylen Alexander was named Big West Freshman of the Week after posting 18 kills and 11 digs against UCLA.

Overshadowed by Sunday’s loss was Akana’s most productive match of the season. The junior tied her career high with 11 kills and posted four blocks against the Bruins.

One of her blocks ended a spirited rally in the fourth set that was highlighted by the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Twitter account. The sequence, which included libero Tayli Ikenaga’s chase-down into the UH bench area, was among the moments that electrified the Sheriff Center crowd.

“I know our team is so grateful for the crowd — they really bring the momentum, they bring energy, they help us, they support us,” Akana said.

“It’s definitely such a crazy experience. Even the UCLA girls, I talked to some of them after the game, and they were like, ‘You guys have some good fans.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, our fans are the best.’ It’s a crazy atmosphere to be in, but it’s super fun and it’s exciting because they have your back.”

Hawaiian Airlines Volleyball Series

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

USC (4-2) vs. Hawaii (2-4)

>> When: Today and Saturday, 7 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7-FM