Bishop Museum powwow honors Native Americans

The Bishop Museum is hosting the 46th Annual Honolulu Intertribal Powwow 2022 this weekend on its Great Lawn. The event celebrates Native American heritages, passes on Indigenous traditions and allows the public to learn about Native American cultural diversity.

The museum, in partnership with the Oahu Intertribal Council, will present the Intertribal Powwow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday. Discounted admission is $5 each day for Hawaii residents and military with ID. Admission includes access to the museum’s exhibitions and galleries for the day.

“A Native American powwow is a social gathering of friends, relatives, and the community to celebrate cultural traditions through music, songs, dancing, and food,” said Meali‘i Mae Prieto, treasurer and former president of the Oahu Intertribal Council, in a news release. “It’s been described as a homecoming, a reunion of family, a spiritual healing, expression of life, enriching, and good medicine. The sounds of the drum are described as the heartbeat of mother earth and our connection to honor our ancestors.”

Participants from across the country will be featured, including head male dancer Darren Henson and arena director Randy Medicine Bear of the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians; head female dancer Virginia Timentwa of the Colville Confederated Tribes of Washington; master of ceremonies Dan Nanamkin from the Nez Perce and Colville Confederated Tribes; and drummers the Wildhorse Singers and Phoenix Boyz, both from Los Angeles.

Tickets can be reserved at ­bishopmuseum.org/tickets.