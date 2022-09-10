comscore COVID vaccination rule to end for Hawaiian Air workers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
COVID vaccination rule to end for Hawaiian Air workers

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.
  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, speaks during a press conference on June 4, 2021.

    Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, speaks during a press conference on June 4, 2021.

Hawaiian Airlines is removing coronavirus vaccinations as a requirement for employment effective Oct. 1, joining other air carriers in updating workforce COVID- 19 safety policies. Read more

