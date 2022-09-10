comscore Hawaii high court’s ruling puts prosecutors on notice | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii high court’s ruling puts prosecutors on notice

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / 2020 “It (the grand jury) did not think there was probable cause to believe Obrero committed any of the charged crimes. And it voted against allowing the State to subject Obrero to the indignity, expense, and stigma of a criminal prosecution,” wrote Associate Justice Todd Eddins in the majority ruling.

    GEORGE F. LEE / 2020

    “It (the grand jury) did not think there was probable cause to believe Obrero committed any of the charged crimes. And it voted against allowing the State to subject Obrero to the indignity, expense, and stigma of a criminal prosecution,” wrote Associate Justice Todd Eddins in the majority ruling.

Thursday’s 3-2 ruling put a stop to the prosecution of Richard Obrero, 53, who was charged with murder Nov. 12, 2019, after he allegedly shot and killed 16-year-old Starsky Willy of Honolulu. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s Plantation Village marks 30 years

Scroll Up