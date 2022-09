Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

No. 7 ’Iolani 41, Saint Louis I-AA 8

Quarterbacks Kualau Manuel and Micah Hoomanawanui threw touchdown passes in the first quarter and senior running back Keao Kawa‘akoa scored three touchdowns to lead the seventh-ranked Raiders (4-0, 1-0) to a win in their ILH season opener.

Kawa‘akoa caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Manuel for the first score of the game and scored on touchdown runs of 2 and 5 yards as the Raiders built a 31-0 lead in the third quarter.

John William Duarte scored on a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter for the only score by the Crusaders’ I-AA team.

Manuel finished 8-for-11 for 135 and two touchdowns and Hoomanawanui was 10-for-15 for 84 yards and a TD for ‘Iolani, which played without freshman quarterback CJ Villanueva, who was hurt in a game against Castle two weeks ago.

Kawa‘akoa led ‘Iolani in rushing with 91 yards on 16 carries. Junior receiver Taniela Taliauli, who entered the game second in Division I in receiving yards, had four catches for 48 yards, including an 18-yard TD reception.

Saint Louis I-AA quarterback Mose Lilo finished 8-for-18 for 83 yards.

‘Iolani extended the state’s longest active winning streak to 15 and has won 24 of its past 26 games overall.

—

‘IOLANI 41, SAINT LOUIS I-AA 8

At Kozuki Stadium

Saint Louis (0-1, 0-1) 0 0 8 0 — 8

‘Iolani (4-0, 1-0) 14 10 14 3 —41

IOL—Keao Kawa’akoa 5 pass from Kualau Manuel (Allison Chang kick)

IOL—Taniela Taliauli 18 pass from Micah Hoomanawanui (Chang kick)

IOL—FG Chang 28

IOL—Kawa’akoa 2 run (Chang kick)

IOL—Kawa’akoa 5 run (Chang kick)

STL—John William Duarte 1 run (Braylon Lee pass from Mose Lilo)

IOL—Sean Weiss 25 pass from Manuel (Chang kick)

IOL—FG Chang 27

RUSHING—Saint Louis I-AA: Javen Ruiz 6-22, Duarte 7-19, Jonah Gora-Aina 7-14, Aiden Goldcamp 2-(minus 3), Lilo 5-(minus 26). ‘Iolani: Kawa’akoa 16-91, Jones Vierra 12-37, Hyrum Horita 7-18, Hoomanawanui 1-(minus 2), Manuel 1-(minus 8).

PASSING—Saint Louis I-AA: Lilo 8-18-0-83, Goldcamp 1-1-0-10. ‘Iolani: Manuel 8-11-0-135, Hoomanawanui 10-15-0-84.