Roosevelt rewarded for effort

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Roosevelt’s Silas Kekahuna ran through the Radford defense on Friday.

    Roosevelt’s Silas Kekahuna ran through the Radford defense on Friday.

  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Radford quarterback Kalob Victorino-Avilla runs from the Roosevelt defense during the second half.

    Radford quarterback Kalob Victorino-Avilla runs from the Roosevelt defense during the second half.

Silas Kekahuna scored on a 15-yard run to give Roosevelt the lead with 2:27 to play and the Rough Riders held on for a 31-24 win over Radford on Friday night at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium. Read more

