Waipahu scores impressive victory over Farrington

Waipahu looked unstoppable on both sides of the ball Friday against visiting Farrington.

Joshua Manu completed 12 of 19 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns and Waipahu scored on six consecutive possessions in the first half in a 43-0 victory over Farrington in an OIA Division I game.

“We just clicked. Every time we score we get more confidence,” Manu said. “We’ve started to build trust in each other more and more.”

Chazen Rodillas-Vesido had five catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns for the Marauders, who defeated the Governors for the first time since 1997.

Rodillas-Vesido had the play of the game, a diving catch in the end zone from 29 yards out with 3:10 remaining before halftime, which made it 36-0.

“Honestly, I didn’t know what was going on,” Rodillas-Vesido said. “I just ran my route, saw the ball and saw the opportunity, so I took it.”

Waipahu allowed 86 yards of total offense and had four sacks.

Marauders linebacker Romeo Tagata had 10 tackles, including 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

“Those guys have some Open Division talent, they’re physical in the trenches and we’re going to be sore tomorrow,” said Waipahu coach Bryson Carvalho of Farrington. “Just having two weeks to prepare was huge.”

The Marauders (2-0) punted on the first possession of the game before their offense took over.

Waipahu opened the onslaught on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Manu to Liatama Uiliata. Uiliata ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 8-0 with 8:28 left in the first quarter.

Waipahu made it 15-0 with 11:11 remaining before halftime on Manu’s 11-yard scoring pass to Rodillas-Vesido and Xavier Transfiguracion’s PAT kick. Earlier in the drive, Transfiguracion lined up for a 39-yard field goal. The snap was low and Uiliata, the holder, ran to the left and gained 9 yards to pick up the first down.

“He’s just an amazing talent,” Carvalho said of Uiliata, who also had five catches for 72 yards. “I’ve been here since 2004 coaching and players like that don’t came around too often.”

The Marauders’ Braeden Togafau scored on a 5-yard run up the middle to make it 22-0 with 8:42 remaining before the half. On the previous play, Rodillas-Vesido caught a 51-yard pass from Manu.

A fumble recovery by Waipahu on the kickoff put the ball at the Farrington 28. Manu scored on a 1-yard keeper with 6:52 left to make it 29-0.

The Marauders also scored on Rodillas-Vesido’s diving catch and a 1-yard run by Togafau with no time on the clock, which made it 43-0 at halftime.

“I just couldn’t be more proud. Just being able to spread the ball around and having everybody healthy for the first time this season, it really showed what we’re capable of doing,” Carvalho said.

The Marauders had 281 yards of total offense in the first half, while the Governors (0-1) had 58.

The only excitement for Farrington came in the second quarter when Zechariah Molitau returned a kickoff into the end zone, but the play was called back by a holding penalty against the Governors.

—

WAIPAHU 43, FARRINGTON 0

At Waipahu

Farrington (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Waipahu (2-0) 8 35 0 0 — 43

Waip—Liatama Uiliata 14 pass from Joshua Manu (Uiliata run)

Waip—Chazen Rodillas-Vesido 11 pass from Manu (Xavier Transfiguracion kick)

Waip—Braeden Togafau 5 run (Transfiguracion kick)

Waip—Manu 1 run (Transfiguracion kick)

Waip—Rodillas-Vesido 29 pass from Manu (Transfiguracion kick)

Waip—Togafau 1 run (Transfiguracion kick)

RUSHING—Farrington: Kingston Miles 12-40, Zechariah Molitau 4-29, LJ Masalosalo 1-2, Chansen Smith 7-(minus 5). Waipahu: Togafau 11-57, Anieli Talaieai 6-12, Uiliata 1-11, Tai Aipia-Barrett 1-5, Manu 1-1, Saige Marienthal 1-(minus 2), team 3-(minus 9).

PASSING—Farrington: Smith 5-13-0-30. Waipahu: Manu 12-19-0-220.

RECEIVING—Farrington: Ryan-Jacob Sabado 2-17, Kein Kahele 2-5, Molitau 1-8. Waipahu: Rodillas-Vesido 5-108, Uiliata 5-72, Aipia-Barrett 2-40.