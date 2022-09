Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mother Nature said there would be days like this, with bees abuzz on the sidelines at Lincoln High Stadium, three hawks circling overhead and the heat index at “sweaty.” Read more

ANN ARBOR, MICH. >> Mother Nature said there would be days like this, with bees abuzz on the sidelines at Lincoln High Stadium, three hawks circling overhead and the heat index at “sweaty.”

But the University of Hawaii football team remained undaunted in the final practice ahead of today’s road game against fourth-ranked Michigan. A six-figure crowd is expected at the Big House.

“For them,” coach Timmy Chang said of the 75 Rainbow Warriors on the travel roster, “this is a once-in-a-lifetime game. I think they’re up for it, being the opponent is nationally ranked. … Unbelievable opportunity for them to show their skill set and to keep developing, to keep getting it right.”

The Warriors are 51.5-point underdogs — the largest point-spread margin in both programs’ history — and will have shallow depth at quarterback.

But Chang, a former record-setting quarterback who was hired by his alma mater in January, has kept the Warriors focused. In the three practices on campus before departing on Wednesday, simulated “crowd” noise was amplified.

The Warriors, who will receive a $1.9 million appearance fee from Michigan, traveled on a non-stop charter to Detroit. Four meals were available before, during and after the 8 hour, 40 minute flight. There was an empty seat between players.

Because of the six-hour time difference, the Warriors’ wake-up call was at noon on Friday, their first full day in Michigan. Study halls were set up in the conference rooms.

And they were nourished some more.

“We’re trying to get them ready and taking care of their bodies and giving them nutrition,” Chang said. “That’s a full-on process. … The thing I like is the maturity they have in taking care of their bodies and making sure of every decision they make.”

Michigan rolled to a 51-7 rout of Colorado State in last week’s opener. Cade McNamara was 9-for-18 for 136 yards and a touchdown. In sticking to his promise to evaluate quarterbacks over a two-week period, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has named J.J. McCarthy as today’s starter. In a cameo against CSU, McCarthy completed all four of his passes while sprinting for 50 yards and a touchdown on three keepers.

The 0-2 Warriors, who have been outscored 112-27, will start quarterback Joey Yellen for the second game in a row. Yellen was a 4-star prospect at Mission Viejo High who spent a year at Arizona State and two at Pittsburgh before transferring to UH in May. Two other UH quarterbacks — Brayden Schager and Cammon Cooper — were banged up in last week’s loss to Western Kentucky. Schager, who started the opener and took the majority of snaps last week, is medically cleared to play if needed.

“I think Joey sees the opportunity,” Chang said. “This is another game starting under his belt, and getting more familiar with the scheme and offense, and also playing against a top opponent. It should help Joey’s experience.”

This week, the Warriors have worked on fundamentals, minimizing mistakes such as penalties, and improving production. They are seeking their first scoring pass and sack.

“It starts with the little things,” Chang said, “and doing the little things correctly against a good opponent goes a long way.”

Several UH supporters from across the country will attend the game. Kelly McGill, the center on the 1992 team that won the Holiday Bowl, gave an inspirational talk. The Posa and Kamana families have shared a history of rooting against Michigan.

Ron Posa and Carter Kamana were Michigan State teammates and roommates. Posa’s son Chris played for UH after earning a degree from Alabama. Kamana’s son Noa will start at safety for the Warriors. Noa Kamana recalled how his family always cheered for any team that played against Michigan.

And when the Wolverines had a bye week, Chris Posa joked, “we rooted for their scout team.”

—

Hawaii at Michigan

>> 2 p.m. today

>> Big Ten Network

>> 1420-AM / 92.7-FM