comscore Filmmaker Keoni Kealoha Alvarez makes Hawaiian burials his mission in life | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Filmmaker Keoni Kealoha Alvarez makes Hawaiian burials his mission in life

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • COURTESY KEONI KEALOHA ALVAREZ Keoni Kealoha Alvarez has visited Native Hawaiian burial sites on several islands as part of his research, which has produced several books and a film.

    COURTESY KEONI KEALOHA ALVAREZ

    Keoni Kealoha Alvarez has visited Native Hawaiian burial sites on several islands as part of his research, which has produced several books and a film.

  • COURTESY KEONI KEALOHA ALVAREZ A reenactment scene from his documentary, “Kapu: Sacred Hawaiian Burials.”

    COURTESY KEONI KEALOHA ALVAREZ

    A reenactment scene from his documentary, “Kapu: Sacred Hawaiian Burials.”

In the early 2000s, Keoni Kealoha Alvarez, then a fledgling filmmaker, was intrigued by ancient human remains that were discovered on the Big Island in Puna, at a site that had been targeted for a housing project. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s Plantation Village celebrates 30th anniversary

Scroll Up