Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

Episodes 77-78

6:40 p.m. today

Ae-sun tells Ah-reum to break up with Kang-ho; Ah-reum says she will marry Kang-ho. Ah-reum plans to work on a collaboration with Dream. Kyu-ri is shocked to find out the identity of Bong-kil. Woo-hyuk moves in as Ah-jung’s neighbor. Ae-sun tells Bo-bae that she’d never approve of Kang-ho and Ah-reum’s union.

Episodes 79-80

7:45 p.m. today

An anonymous slush-fund list puts Man-seok in a bind. Man-seok approves of Kang-ho’s marriage to Ah-reum. Byung-ki gets upset seeing Woo-hyuk and Ah-jung together. Ae-ran asks Young-kwang if he still loves Ah-reum. He tells Ae-ran he’s over her.

“Today’s Webtoon”

Episode 9

6:45 p.m. Monday

Seok Ji Hyung is deep in a dilemma after receiving a job offer from the CEO of YoungToon. Jang Man Cheol and On Ma Eum search for comic artist Ma Hae Kyu, with the goal to revive the classic comic “Please, Time Machine.” However, his haggard appearance shocks them both.

Episode 10

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Rumors circulate that Seok Ji Hyung might move to YoungToon. On Ma Eum is devastated thinking that her first boss might be leaving her. Goo Jun Yeong feels the pressure as Heo Gwan Yeong’s demands become increasingly taxing.

“You Are Too Much”

Episode 47

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Hyunjoon finally views the CCTV video that was handed over by Gyongsu. Sunghwan insists Kyungae set up a trap with fabricated evidence. Hyunsung refuses Sunghwan’s offer of succession and announces his decision to quit.

Episode 48

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Hyunjoon’s report spurs police to arrest Sunghwan. Gyongsu finds out Kyungae’s death was a murder, not a suicide. Hyunjoon finds out from Gyongsu that Kyungae framed Sunghwan as a murderer to save the children.

“Sword and Flowers”

Episode 9

7:50 p.m. Friday

The princess escapes the palace with Shiwoo’s help. The bodies of the king and Prince Hwankwon are burned in public for all to see. The princess pledges revenge and heads for Jolbon Palace, the hometown of her father.

Episode 10

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Yeon Gaesomun dispatches Hotae to make sure the princess is killed. The princess narrowly escapes getting killed and meets with Geumhwadan. The princess and Geumhwadan plan to assassinate Yeon Gaesomun on his border visit.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.