Ocean cinematographer Mike Prickett wins Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award
By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:25 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY MIKE PRICKETT
On Saturday, Mike Prickett received a 2022 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award for outstanding cinematography for a nonfiction program for his work on the show’s fourth episode, “Chapter IV: Dancing with God.”
COURTESY MIKE PRICKETT
In 2016, Mike Prickett opened Salt + Air Studios, a production company specializing in ocean-related cinematography.