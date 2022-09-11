comscore Ocean cinematographer Mike Prickett wins Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | On the Scene

Ocean cinematographer Mike Prickett wins Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • COURTESY MIKE PRICKETT On Saturday, Mike Prickett received a 2022 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award for outstanding cinematography for a nonfiction program for his work on the show’s fourth episode, “Chapter IV: Dancing with God.”

    COURTESY MIKE PRICKETT

    On Saturday, Mike Prickett received a 2022 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award for outstanding cinematography for a nonfiction program for his work on the show’s fourth episode, “Chapter IV: Dancing with God.”

  • COURTESY MIKE PRICKETT In 2016, Mike Prickett opened Salt + Air Studios, a production company specializing in ocean-related cinematography.

    COURTESY MIKE PRICKETT

    In 2016, Mike Prickett opened Salt + Air Studios, a production company specializing in ocean-related cinematography.

At 57, ocean cinematographer Mike Prickett has triumphed over physical setbacks that could have been insurmountable. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s Plantation Village celebrates 30th anniversary

Scroll Up