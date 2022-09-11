Hawaii achieves record aquaculture sales with room to grow
By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:24 a.m.
COURTESY BOB ENDRESON / KOHALA MOUNTAIN FISH
Bob Endreson of Kohala Mountain Fish said he’d like to sell more tilapia locally, but currently about 80% it is exported out of state because he currently doesn’t see a large market for his fish in Hawaii.
COURTESY BOB ENDRESON / KOHALA MOUNTAIN FISH
Each of the 48 fish tanks at Kohala Mountain Fish, including the one above, can produce 60,000 pounds of fish per year.