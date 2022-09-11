comscore Hawaii achieves record aquaculture sales with room to grow | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii achieves record aquaculture sales with room to grow

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • COURTESY BOB ENDRESON / KOHALA MOUNTAIN FISH Bob Endreson of Kohala Mountain Fish said he’d like to sell more tilapia locally, but currently about 80% it is exported out of state because he currently doesn’t see a large market for his fish in Hawaii.

  • COURTESY BOB ENDRESON / KOHALA MOUNTAIN FISH Each of the 48 fish tanks at Kohala Mountain Fish, including the one above, can produce 60,000 pounds of fish per year.

Hawaii’s aquaculture industry produced a record $79.7 million in sales last year, fueled in large part by algae farms. Read more

